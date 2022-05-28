Morgan Stanley Trims Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Target Price to $15.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 136,226 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

