Morgan Stanley Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $313.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESS. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $352.07.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $275.33 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

