Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.01. The company had a trading volume of 527,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.15. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $199.24 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.