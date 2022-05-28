Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

