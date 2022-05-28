Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Multiplier (BMXX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $8,614.67 and $3.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

