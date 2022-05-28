Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $151.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.