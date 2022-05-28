Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.80.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.