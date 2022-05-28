Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

