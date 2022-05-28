Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.