Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,316,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,416,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $280.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.99.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

