Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $22.85 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

