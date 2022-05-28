Mutual Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

