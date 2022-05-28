Mutual Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

