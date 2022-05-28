Mutual Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

FLGT opened at $57.98 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

