Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in General Mills by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

