Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 263,387 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

