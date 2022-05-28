My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $907,293.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

