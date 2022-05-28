Namecoin Price Tops $1.42 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Namecoin has a market cap of $20.89 million and $8,881.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,951.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00615204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00170132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.