NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 75,352 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

