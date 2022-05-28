National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 1,278,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,467. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.