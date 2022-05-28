Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Natura &Co stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

