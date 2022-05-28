Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GASNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.15) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.85) to €29.60 ($31.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

