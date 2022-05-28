Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.55.
NLS stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.
About Nautilus (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
