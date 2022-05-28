Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLS. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.55.

NLS stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 60.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 126.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $87,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1,471.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 170,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 159,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

