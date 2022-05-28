Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Acme United were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.95 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acme United Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.