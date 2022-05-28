Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,542 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $38,156,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,993,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 1,513.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 291,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

