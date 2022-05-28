Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

