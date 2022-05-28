Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.27% of Lazydays worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lazydays by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

