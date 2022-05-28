Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.42%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock worth $2,565,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

