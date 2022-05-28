Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

