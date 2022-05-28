Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,521 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wipro by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,490,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

