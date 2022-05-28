Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

STKS stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.41. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

