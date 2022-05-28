Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ONEOK by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

