Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 125,173 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,173 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $267,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

