Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

