Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Navigator stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $2,015,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

