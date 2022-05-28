NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 336.50 ($4.23).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NCC stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 219 ($2.76). 939,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £678.53 million and a PE ratio of 73.33.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

