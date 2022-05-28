Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

NEMTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($90.43) to €78.50 ($83.51) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$68.95 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

