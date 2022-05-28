Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NOPMF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 6,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

