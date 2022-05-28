NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $24.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $11.33. 256,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,948. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

