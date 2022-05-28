Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,293,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

