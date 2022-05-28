Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

NFLX opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.31 and its 200-day moving average is $424.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

