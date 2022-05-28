New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

