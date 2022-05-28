New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

