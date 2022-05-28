New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 3,365,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

