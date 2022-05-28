New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Position Boosted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,259 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 1.03% of New Vista Acquisition worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

