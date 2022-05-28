Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) were up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $93.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Several analysts have commented on NXPRF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nexans from €92.00 ($97.87) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nexans from €81.00 ($86.17) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

