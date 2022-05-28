NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 301,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,780. NextCure has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 182,814 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 216,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.