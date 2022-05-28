Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Head to Head Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 5.78 -$95.32 million N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 5.26 $316.44 million $0.48 42.61

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59% Pinterest 12.48% 12.69% 10.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextdoor and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.56%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $37.04, suggesting a potential upside of 81.13%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Pinterest.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

