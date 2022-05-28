NFT Alley Price Tops $0.0227 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $11,759.88 and $59,957.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00706811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00510321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

