NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.81 or 0.02324518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00508538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008767 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.